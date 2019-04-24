Bernie man accused of abandoning corpse found incompetent for trial

Standard Democrat –

A Bernie man accused of abandoning the body of a woman found dead in the trunk of her car has been found incompetent to assist in his own defense. Associate Circuit Judge Joe Satterfield issued an order Friday committing Corey L. Gill to the custody of the Department of Mental Health and directing the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Department transport the 50-year-old to a mental health facility. A motion was filed in December seeking an examination and determination of Gill’s fitness to stand trial. He will remain there for six months and then re-evaluated. Gill is charged with the Class E felony of abandonment of a corpse. Between Nov. 8 and Nov. 19, Gill is accused of taking “possession of the corpse of Holly Kirkman by removing her deceased body from his property and knowingly abandoned her at 510 Walter Ave.” in Bernie “without properly” notifying authorities.