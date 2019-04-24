KSP looking for escaped western KY inmate

Kentucky State Police are looking for an inmate who escaped from the Christian County Work Release Detention Program on the morning of April 23. 22-year old

Jermaine Merritt, Jr. of Hopkinsville, Ky. is described as a black male, 5’9” and 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, gray sweatpants, and barefoot. He has a tattoo on the left side of his neck, and Calvin tattooed on his upper right arm. He was last seen at East 5th Street and S. Virginia Street in Hopkinsville. If have seen him contact Kentucky State Police Post 2 at 270-676-3313.