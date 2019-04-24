New committee to dive into costs for aquatic center

Southeast Missourian

An ad hoc committee will be tasked with ironing out details for a new aquatic center in Cape Girardeau with a final price tag yet to be determined. Former Cape Girardeau mayors Jay Knudtson and Harry Rediger are leading the planning effort seeking to dive into project costs. The committee will include Mayor Bob Fox and Cape Girardeau School Board president Jeff Glenn. City parks department and park board, the general public, Southeast Missouri State University, the competitive swimming community and Notre Dame, Saxony and Jackson high schools will also be included. The first meeting of the committee is expected by late May. The goal is to finalize plans for the center before the end of the year. The committee will work with a consultant “to obtain updated estimates on construction and operating costs for a new pool.” The city and Cape Girardeau School District have earmarked $10 million for the project, which officials have said is not enough to build the facility they want.