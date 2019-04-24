Wednesday, April 24th, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Police say an unruly customer at a restaurant in Ohio pulled an iguana from under his shirt, swung it around, and threw it at the manager. Painesville police were called to the Perkins restaurant around noon Tuesday.

Police say they apprehended the suspect a few blocks away in the city roughly 30 miles northeast of Cleveland. Authorities did not say what provoked the attack. The 49-year-old was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and animal cruelty.

Police say the lizard, whom they named “Copper,” was taken to the Lake County Humane Society to be checked by a veterinarian.

AND THEN THERE’S……

A South Carolina man is facing multiple charges, including with second-degree arson, after police say they believe he threw an explosive device at the apartment of a woman who recently broke up with him. The State reports 32-year-old Devin Ross Spinelli was arrested Monday in Charleston.

Police officers responded to a call at the woman’s apartment. An incident report says they found evidence that something had burned outside underneath a window, and there was a smell of gasoline.

An officer who stopped Spinelli in his vehicle nearby says Spinelli was wearing medical gloves and had a lighter and a bottle of liquid that appeared to be gasoline. The newspaper did not report whether Spinelli is represented by an attorney. His bond was set at $250,000.

OR HOW ABOUT……

Deputies said an Alabama man who ran from approaching deputies told them he was in a hurry to take care of his hogs. It happened April 11th, when the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said deputies patrolling in the Martling Road area found a vehicle parked in the middle of the road.

As a deputy approached the car, 47-year-old Gary Wayne Rowell ran away into an open field. Deputies caught up with him and said Rowell told them he ran because he was “in a hurry to feed and water his hogs.”

They searched Rowell and said they found crystal meth on him. Rowell reportedly told them the pants with the meth were not his. He was booked into the Marshall County Jail on a drug possession charge and was released April 13 on a $2,500 bod.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

State police say that a man wanted in Georgia led cops on a two-hour chase across two counties in Indiana that ended just outside a cemetery after asking a homeowner to hide him from authorities.

29-year-old Jackson McClendon of Columbus, Georgia, was arrested Friday on charges of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle and reckless driving following a police chase that stretched across Clay and Vigo counties.

McClendon was first spotted by a sergeant in a tan Chevrolet Corvette traveling 86 mph in a 70-mph zone at about 4:15 p.m. on I-70 West. The Corvette then exited the interstate, committing several traffic violations along the way, as Sgt. Jared Nicoson lost track of the car.

McClendon then eluded Nicoson a second time as he sped south and then did the same to a deputy in Vigo County. A dispatch center then received a call from a woman who said a tan Corvette pulled into her driveway and parked behind her home before a passenger in the vehicle offered her money if she would help them hide from police.