Parma residents are working to rebuild after fire destroyed the town’s city hall.

Standard Democrat

Volunteers have stepped forward to assist the Parma City Council and Mayor Rufus Williamson. Administrative assistant to the mayor’s office Kim Hampton says a number of projects are already under way since the April 17 fire. On Monday, work began at the Parma Cemetery with cleaning and mowing and road improvement. Citizens wishing to pay water bills can go to the Parma branch of the New Madrid County Library, located at the Parma Community Building. A citizen has volunteered to be there to collect payments. Work is also being done on getting the water and sewer to be functioning properly. Also on tap is a community clean-up day and volunteers are being sought to clean up the town’s community building, with plans to return the city offices to the building.