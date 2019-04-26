Missouri Governor Parson to Join Iowa and Nebraska Governors to Meet with Corps in Council Bluffs

Missouri Governor Mike Parson will travel to Council Bluffs this (Friday) afternoon for a follow-up meeting with the U-S Army Corps of Engineers about Missouri River flooding. Parson will be joined by the governors of Iowa and Nebraska. Cosby State Senator Dan Hegeman, whose northwest Missouri district has seen devastating flooding, is praising the governor’s response:

More than 168-thousand acres in Atchison and Holt counties were under water this month. Hegeman has filed a Senate resolution, urging the Corps to focus on protecting public health and safety through flood control.