E-waste recycling day is Tuesday in Sikeston

Sikeston area residents will have an opportunity Tuesday to recycle their electronics. From 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, electronic items ranging from TVs, monitors, computers, audio, video and office equipment will be accepted at Carnell’s Collision Repair, 700 Tanner, 417 North Main in Sikeston. Scott County First District Commissioner Dennis Ziegenhorn says a truck will be parked at the corner of Tanner and North Main Streets in Sikeston to receive items. Acceptable items include computer equipment such as servers, desktop PCs, laptops, netbooks, Macs, tablets, keyboards, mice, speakers, modems, routers, cables, software and all components and accessories. Other electronics accepted include radios, VHS, Betamax, DVD, Blu-ray, DVR and Laserdisc players, cable and satellite receivers, digital and film cameras as well as audio equipment such as receivers, amplifiers, speakers MP3 players, microphones, cassette decks, 8-tracks, CD players and more. Office equipment accepted includes printers, copiers, scanners, faxes and ink/toner cartridges. Items can be dropped off for free.