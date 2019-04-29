Monday, April 29th, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A mother-daughter duo who used a $4,000 drone to drop a package of contraband behind the walls of a Florida prison will themselves serve time as a result of a felony plea deal struck with prosecutors.

40-year-old Cassandra Kerr and 22-year-old Concetta Didiano each entered no contest pleas to introducing contraband into a state correctional institution, a felony carrying a maximum of five years in prison.

Kerr and Didiano were arrested in mid-December, shortly after Martin Correctional Institution (MCI) staffers spotted a drone hovering over the facility around 2:00 a.m. Jailers were suspicious that the drone was “possibly delivering a package to the rooftop of one of the inmate housing facilities.”

Investigators subsequently recovered the drone’s cargo–a package containing tobacco and cell phones. The drone, a Matrice 600 outfitted with a payload release mechanism, was later destroyed when it was somehow struck by a car traveling near the prison entrance.

AND THEN THERE’S……

A Tulsa man was arrested on a burglary charge last Monday after firefighters pulled him out of a chimney at an east Tulsa business. Police arrested 23-year-old Keenan Holmes last Monday morning after he spent most of the night wedged in the chimney at Durango Auto Center.

Between midnight and 1:00 a.m. last Monday, Holmes broke into Floyd & Son’s Body Shop west of Durango Auto Center. He used power tools to cut wiring at the business before moving down the street and climbing on top of the Durango business.

Once on top of the building, Holmes reportedly dropped down the chimney, leaving a power saw on the roof. He then became stuck and stayed there until employees arrived later in the morning to hear him moaning.

Firefighters used pulleys to lift him out of the chimney. He was taken to a hospital and then was booked into the Tulsa County jail. He was booked on complaints of second-degree burglary, malicious injury to property, possession of burglary tools, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

OR HOW ABOUT……

A Vermont man was arrested last Tuesday while wearing a shirt that read “Periodic Drinker” on a charge of driving while intoxicated, among other charges. At 4:00 p.m., New Hampshire State Police took several reports of a vehicle operating erratically on Interstate 93.

It was reported that the vehicle, a 2015 Hyundai Sonata, was weaving from lane to lane, tailgating, and passing in the breakdown lane. A short time later, Trooper Lori Terhune spotted the Sonata traveling on I-93. As the vehicle passed, she saw that it was speeding and continuing to operate erratically.

Terhurne caught up to the vehicle and eventually stopped it in Campton. Terhune had learned that the Sonata had struck two other vehicles between Concord and Plymouth, causing heavy damage to the vehicles and had been driven away from the scene of both collisions.

The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle was identified as 26-year-old Robert Harris. Harris submitted to field sobriety tests, was arrested, and charged with DWI, conduct after an accident, reckless driving, and resisting arrest or detention for ighting with Terhune during the booking process.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

An apparently hallucinating Florida man used a bedpost to attack a mattress where he thought a man was hiding. In a Facebook post, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s office quotes the girlfriend of 37-year-old Felipe Oquendo as saying that he began acting erratically early Friday.

The girlfriend told deputies Oquendo thought she was cheating on him with a man he thought he saw in the mattress at their Fort Walton Beach home. She said Oquendo hit the mattress with a bed post, ripped it apart, and locked the bedroom door. She was able to escape and call police. The sheriff’s office says Oquendo later admitted to having smoked meth.