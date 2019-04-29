Springfield company launches attack ads against state Rep. Kathy Swan

Southeast Missourian

A not-for-profit corporation based in Springfield, Missouri, is funding digital attack ads against state Rep. Kathy Swan, accusing her of opposing “Trump’s agenda” and being “just like (former U.S. Sen.) Claire McCaskill.” Swan told the Southeast Missourian on Friday the accusations are false. The ads list the Show Me Success Missouri corporation as paying for the political attack. The online ad accuses Swan of voting against Missouri House Bill 851, a measure that would allow the state’s pharmacy board to set up a pilot program regarding technology assisted dispensing of medication. Swan said the pharmacy bill has not come up for a vote in the House. She said she believes the ad campaign is an effort to get her to back the charter schools legislation. Sikeston Representative Holly Rehder, who is running against Swan for Senator Wayne Wallingford’s seat said she has no affiliation with Show Me Success Missouri and has no involvement with the ads attacking Swan.