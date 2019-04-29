Vacant Kmart building to get new tenant

Southeast Missourian

The vacant KMART property in Cape Girardeau will soon have a new tenant. Orscheln Farm & Home plans to relocate its Cape Girardeau store to 11 S. Kingshighway. Right now Orscheln is four blocks away at 338 Christine St. Renovation work has begun at the new location, which, when completed this fall, will provide Orscheln more than 50,000 square feet of space, more than four times more than its current location. A target date for the store’s opening at the new property has not been announced. Orscheln Farm & Home, headquartered in Moberly, Missouri, owns and operates 167 stores in 11 states in the South and Midwest.