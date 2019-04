Route K in Cape Girardeau County will be reduced with a 12-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform pavement repairs. The work will be performed from Wednesday through July 1. Work between Highway 25 and County Road 206 will be done from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., while repairs between County Road 206 and U.S. 61/Kingshighway will be made from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs.