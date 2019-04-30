Caruthersville crime reports

On Saturday April 27, 2019 Caruthersville Police arrested 38 year old Prince Black on a Pemiscot County Warrant for Robbery First Degree. Black was transported to the Pemiscot County Justice Center where he is being held on a $5000 cash only bond.

On Saturday April 27, 2019 Caruthersville Police arrested 29 year old George Hamilton III on a Caruthersville Municipal Charge of Domestic Assault and Property Damage. Hamilton also had an active Caruthersville Warrant for Failure To Appear with the original charge of Assault on A Law Enforcement. Hamilton also had a Pemiscot County Warrant for DWI. Hamilton was transported to the Pemiscot County Justice Center where he is being held pending the filing of formal charges with the city and will also be held on a $1015 cash only bond.