Company officials say a 400-MILLION dollar steel plant is expected to open in west-central Missouri’s Sedalia in November. Nucor Sedalia general manager Kevin Vandeven says that it was a “challenging winter”, adding that crews fought mud and rain too:

He says they’ve hired about 120 employees so far, to fill three shifts. Nucor is STILL hiring. The steelworker jobs will pay an average salary of 65-thousand dollars.