MO Senate mooooves to give initial approval to controversial livestock operation bill

After working overnight for about 12 hours, the state Senate has given initial approve to a bill that would restrict Missouri counties from enforcing regulations tougher than the state for large livestock operations. Creve Coeur Democrat Jill Schupp and Lee’s Summit Republican Mike Cierpiot say the measure would bar counties from limiting where CAFOs can be built by adopting harsher environmental rules…

Bill sponsor Mike Bernskoetter says he wants a statewide policy, instead of a hodge podge of local restrictions. One more favorable vote would send the measure to the House.