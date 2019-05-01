Wednesday, May 1st, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

As she accused her boyfriend of cheating, a 24-year-old woman stripped off her clothes Saturday afternoon and began “dancing and shouting” in the parking lot of a busy Utah shopping center.

Responding to a call about “a female naked and fighting a male,” a cop in Sandy, a city eighteen miles south of Salt Lake City, encountered Kaitlin Adderley in a lot at The Commons at Southtowne. A probable cause affidavit indicates that Adderley disrobed outside a Verizon store.

Adderley, who was dressed when a cop arrived, reportedly said she took off her clothes “because her boyfriend doesn’t want her anymore.” Her beau said that Adderley got nude as she accused him of cheating.

A witness who lodged a complaint with police said she spotted Adderley “naked in public dancing, shouting, and grabbing at a male.” The witness, who was accompanied by her two-year-old child, said the minor also viewed Adderley’s display. Arrested for disorderly conduct and lewdness involving a child, Adderley was booked into the Salt Lake County jail.

AND THEN THERE’S……

A 24-year-old Floridian woman was arrested Saturday morning on an extortion charge after she “maliciously posted pictures” of a male victim’s genitalia and then sought payment from him to “stop her actions.”

Investigators allege that Breyanna Dean posted the explicit photos “across multiple social media platforms in direct messages.” The complaint charges that Dean “used the victim’s old phone to access his social media and send the pictures.”

The victim was unable to deactivate his accounts since Dean allegedly had changed the various passwords. At one point, Dean “demanded the victim by written communication to pay a monetary payment to stop her actions.” The victim is not identified in court filings, but he appears to have been in a prior relationship with Dean.

The complaint states that Dean’s actions “directly exposed the victim to disgrace.” Dean was arrested Saturday morning at her New Port Richey home. She was released from jail later that day after posting $10,000 bond on the felony count.

OR HOW ABOUT……

A man in northern Mexico had to be rescued after he accidentally trapped himself in a hole that he dug so he could spy on his former girlfriend in violation of a court order to stay away from her.

The Sonora state attorney general’s office said the 50-year-old man had spent days digging the hole in Puerto Penasco, a town on the Gulf of California, only to become trapped and require assistance to get out.

The man had been ordered to stay away from his former girlfriend due to domestic violence charges and he is now in jail. The newspaper El Universal said the man dug a tunnel under the woman’s house. It said the woman told police that over the course of a week, she had heard scratching noises but assumed the noise was cats.

But when the sound grew louder, she investigated and found her former partner of fourteen years trapped below. She said she ended the relationship because her partner was very jealous. Police said the man appeared intoxicated and severely dehydrated once they got him out of the tunnel.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

A booze-fueled argument between long-time lovers prompted a South Peoria woman to allegedly tear off her boyfriend’s colostomy bag. At 7:00 p.m. on Monday, Peoria police were summoned by a 66-year-old resident of West Malone Street.

According to a police report, he said he has been dating his 54-year-old girlfriend for twenty years and they live at the same address. The report stated, “She got mad at him because he was drunk.”

To police, the girlfriend confirmed her irritation with his inebriation, as he had returned home intoxicated. After his arrival, he had shots of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky, and she decided to join him. The report did not specify the number of shots by either.

However, the liquor apparently did not soothe her agitation. According to the boyfriend, she “ripped off” his colostomy bag “because she knows it is his weak spot.” She was booked into the Peoria County Jail on a charge of domestic battery.

