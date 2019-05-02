MO committee overseeing system to help get abducted kids back home safely has not met in years

State Representative Curtis Trent will present legislation today – referred to as Hailey’s Law – to a Senate committee that would require the Amber Alert oversight committee to meet annually. The Department of Public Safety says the committee last met in October 2015.





The terms of the committee members have expired but they are technically still on the committee until new members are sworn into their spots. The proposed law is named after 10-year-old Hailey Owens, who was abducted, raped and killed in 2014 in Springfield.