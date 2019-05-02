Suspicious fire in Sikeston

A fire in downtown Sikeston destroyed a well-known business. The Sikeston Department of Public Safety says a fire that destroyed a building that once housed a bowling alley in Sikeston is under investigation. At about 9:50 p.m. Tuesday, the DPS responded to the fully-involved structure fire on West Malone Avenue. Assistant Chief James McMillen says crews were on scene for several hours but could not comment further. An investigation is underway and the cause appears to be suspicious.