Five people were killed in a crash in Southern Illinois yesterday. Trooper Bridget Rice says via news release that Interstate 57 northbound lanes north of the Marion, Illinois exit from Route 13 were reopened following after the deadly crash at 1:53 p.m. in Franklin County. The Illinois State Police say a Ford Expedition rear ended a Freightliner on northbound I-57. All the deceased were in the SUV. No names have been released at this time.