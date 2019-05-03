Friday, May 3rd, 219

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

According to an arrest report, a man who stuffed a large Angus beef rib roast worth $62 down the front of his pants at a Florida supermarket had his alleged meat heist spoiled by an alert store employee.

Cops say that 40-year-old Eric Worden jammed a seven-pound rib roast into his pants and then sought to exit a Publix supermarket in Parrish, a Tampa suburb. But Worden’s rib bid late last month was thwarted by a Publix manager who approached the accused thief to “challenge him about the roast concealed in his pants.”

“Alright, you got me,” Worden reportedly declared as he “removed the roast before fleeing out the exit doors” around 8:30 a.m. He was subsequently apprehended in the shopping plaza where Publix is located.

Worden was charged with misdemeanor theft and booked into the county jail. Now free on $500 bond, Worden has pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor count. Worden has a lengthy rap sheet, which includes time in state prison for burglary.

AND THEN THERE’S……

Hey, don’t tell this Key West couple that romance is dead. A homeless man was arrested Monday night after police said he was having drunken sex with a woman on the sidewalk in a rather conspicuous place: outside the Key West Police Department.

It all started at about 9:00 p.m. Monday, when a woman walked up to the dispatch window at the station to report that two people looked like they were about to have sex on the sidewalk.

Officer Brian Leahy responded and said he caught 46-year-old Gary Hill with his pants down and having sex while lying on the sidewalk by a concrete barrier that borders the pond outside the police station.

Police said that the woman was so intoxicated that they had to take her to the hospital. Hill was jailed on a misdemeanor charge of indecent exposure and remained at the Stock Island Detention Center Tuesday morning without bond.

OR HOW ABOUT……

Two people are accused of going to the DeSoto County, Florida Jail and pretending to be detectives in an attempt to get their friend released Deputies in DeSoto County say Monday night two people, 22-year-old Francine Olson and 24-year-old Brandon Reyes, went to the sheriff’s office and buzzed the jail entrance intercom.

They reportedly told the staff that they were “new detectives” in an apparent attempt to spring their “partner,” 40-year-old George Chanza, out of jail. Chanza was arrested on April 26th for an outstanding warrant.

But the ruse failed and deputies arrested Olson and Reyes, charging both with third degree felony False Personation of a Law Enforcement Officer. Deputies say though the pair didn’t manage to get their friend out of jail, they were able to unite them with Chanza behind bars.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

Mark Hiner, of Harrison County in Ohio, was arrested for stealing a Bobcat loader.

Harrison County Sheriff’s Office received calls about a suspicious vehicle being operated on roadways. A short time later a Carrolton resident reported his Bobcat loader had been stolen.

Deputies located tracks that were consistent with a Bobcat that led to a residential property. The deputies made contact with the property owner who initially denied any knowledge of the Bobcat loader.

Deputies then located a vehicle that had been covered with blankets, pallets, libs, and trash near a fire pit which turned out to be a Bobcat loader. Hiner was charged with obstructing justice and receiving stolen property.

