Rowden Legislation Would Authorize Independent Audit of State Auditor Galloway

Legislation that would authorize the statutorily-required independent audit of the State Auditor’s office has been approved by the bipartisan Missouri House oversight committee. Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden of Columbia tells committee members state law requires this:

Rowden’s resolution authorizes the employment of an independent certified public accountant (CPA) to perform an audit on the programs and management of Auditor Nicole Galloway’s office. While Democratic State Representative Peter Merideth supports the bill, he says the statute was only used once with previous GOP Auditor Tom Schweich.