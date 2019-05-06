Historic Preservation Commission puts Cape City Hall on endangered buildings list

Southeast Missourian

The city’s Historic Preservation Commission has put city hall, formerly a public school, on the 2019 endangered building list. The brick structure at 401 Independence St. is one of 15 buildings on this year’s list. Commissioners approved the 2019 list at their meeting Wednesday. Commission member Alyssa Phares said the group “chose to add it to the list because of the uncertainty surrounding its future.” The city council last year discussed the possibility of razing the building and constructing a new city hall. The two-story brick building was built in 1937 as a replacement for the original Lorimier School, which was built in the 1870s on the same site. The others on the 2019 list: Broadway Theater, Fort D, Marquette School, and structures at 127 S. Lorimier St., 230 S. Middle St., 611 S. Sprigg St., 1305 William St., 831 North St., 531 N. Fountain St. and 207 N. Henderson Ave.