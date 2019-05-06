Mississippi River expected to reach major flood stage by Tuesday

Southeast Missourian

The Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau is expected to hit major flood stage with an anticipated crest of 45.5 feet Tuesday, though that number may change depending on expected significant rain through Tuesday. The Village of Allenville, which has flooded many times, is in peril of being isolated, effectively turning into an island and accessible only by boat. As the river approaches 46 feet, monitoring of levees will increase in frequency and more roads will close. Floodgates remained sealed at Broadway and Themis Street and pump stations remain open in Cape Girardeau as the Mississippi River — at 39 feet as of Friday — kept rising. This is the fourth time the Mississippi River has exceeded the flood stage since New Year’s Day. Capt. David James of the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Department confirmed the water rescue of a motorist near County Road 379 in Whitewater at 11 a.m. Friday. The truck the man was driving stalled about 100 yards into floodwater near the edge of a ditch. The man was rescued with no injuries.