Missouri could face fees, limited returns on state park sale

(AP) — Budget officials say the Missouri House’s plan to sell a new state park could cost the state thousands of dollars in appraisal, auction and legal fees.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the Committee on Legislative Research Oversight Division also found that the potential proceeds from selling Eleven Point State Park in Oregon County would likely not go to the state’s general coffers. The committee says the money would need to be returned to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources and two federal agencies. The Missouri House pushed two bills to the Senate that would require the state to auction off the 4,200 acres. The park has remained closed since the land was purchased in 2016. Missouri faces a lawsuit claiming an easement limits the land’s use to agricultural purposes.