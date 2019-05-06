SEMO enrollment declines after growth

Read more in the SE Missourian

For the last four years, Southeast Missouri State University has seen a decline in enrollment. It comes on the heels of 20 consecutive years of increases. Vice president for enrollment management and student success Deborah Below says a few things that have led to the decline include: lower birth rates, fewer high school graduates, and even a decline in community college enrollment. SEMO had 20 years of consecutive enrollment growth until 2014. According to the Missouri Department of Higher Education, the top six community colleges in Southeast Missouri serving as feeder schools for Southeast have lost 24.3% in their total headcount since 2013.