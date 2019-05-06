The Missouri Senate passed Thursday proposed protections on CAFOs from county rules that are stronger than state regulations. Tim Gibbons with the Missouri Rural Crisis Center says the state should be standing up for Missouri’s nearly 100,000 family farms – not the corporate lobbyists working for industrial agriculture. [mo8gibbonscafo2] :08 “….of the Capitol.” Bill sponsor Mike Bernskoetter (BURN-skadder) says he wants a statewide policy. The measure heads to the House.
The Missouri Senate passed Thursday proposed protections on CAFOs from county rules that are stronger than state regulations. Tim Gibbons with the Missouri Rural Crisis Center says the state should be standing up for Missouri’s nearly 100,000 family farms – not the corporate lobbyists working for industrial agriculture.
Bill sponsor Mike Bernskoetter says he wants a statewide policy. The measure heads to the House.