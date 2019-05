Flooding is not only damaging farmland—but it takes its toll on a farmer’s outlook: Eric Bohl Farm Bureaus Director of Public Affairs says a poll sponsored by the American Farm Bureau Federation shows financial issues are most impactful but not the only worry. For those ages 35-44, 57 percent said they were experiencing more stress and mental health challenges than a year ago.

Bohl says part of the issue is isolation and rural access to health care