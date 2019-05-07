Judge dismisses woman’s request for protection order against Scott County deputy

Southeast Missourian

Judge Gary Kamp dismissed a woman’s request for an order of protection Monday in a case in which she said she was stalked by a Scott County sheriff’s deputy. Sarah Valenzuela, and her attorney, Ted Liszewski, were not in Scott County Circuit Court when the judge issued his decision. Last month the judge indicated he likely would dismiss the case because it was too similar to an ex parte request Valenzuela had filed previously against the officer. During the ex parte hearing at the courthouse in Benton in June, an emotional Valenzuela told Judge Barker she was in fear for her life. Deputy Keller testified he had approached her in connection with a drug investigation. She said afterward the officer lied. She said she was living in Morley at the time when the deputy allegedly drove past her home 200 times. Liszewski, her attorney, said last month the latest request for an order of protection was based on new evidence, including GPS data from Keller’s patrol car and eyewitness testimony.