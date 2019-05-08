Missouri Lawmakers Trying to Finalize Language on GM Wentzville Legislation

The Missouri Senate leader hopes lawmakers can quickly finalize an incentives package for General Motors (GM), a package aimed at attracting a one-BILLION dollar expansion at GM’s Wentzville plant. Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz (pronounced like shots) says they’re working on the bill’s language. Wentzville State Representative Bryan Spencer says he’s pleased GM is making an effort to do the expansion:

Spencer describes this as a “joint community effort,” noting Wentzville Mayor Nick Guccione, St. Charles County officials, state lawmakers and GM executives have all been involved. Spencer and House Speaker Elijah Haahr are both optimistic lawmakers will approve the GM incentives package by the session’s end.