Warrant absconder apprehended after a chase in Cape

Just before 6am on Wednesday, May 8th Cape Girardeau Police Officers on patrol observed a subject, identified as 36-year old Nathan Earl Smith driving a blue Dodge Avenger in the 1900 block of Broadway. Officers attempted to stop him but Smith failed to yield. Smith drove east on Broadway, north on Middle and then east on Bellevue before striking a dumpster near the Post Office and exiting the vehicle and fleeing on foot. Officers then began a foot pursuit and apprehended him quickly. Smith was wanted on two active warrants for Unlawful Use of a Weapon in New Madrid County with a $7,500 cash only bond and a

Probation violation which has no bond. Smith is being held at the Cape Girardeau Police Department as additional charges are being applied for in relation to the recent crimes.