Center Junction reconfiguration to take major step next week

Southeast Missourian The Missouri Department of Transportation will accept bids May 17 on a two-year project to replace the aging bridges along Interstate 55 over Highway 61 between Cape Girardeau and Jackson. Bids will be opened and considered at the Missouri Highway Commission’s June 5 meeting and, if a bid is accepted and contract awarded, work at the Exit 99 interchange, also known as Center Junction, will begin by early August. The project timeline calls for completion by August 2021. Although work is expected to start in August, the area engineer said it will be several months before traffic is significantly affected. Replacement of the northbound bridge is targeted for completion by November 15, 2020. During the process, the eastbound and westbound lanes of Highway 61 under the bridges will be closed periodically. The overall cost of the bridge replacement project is estimated at more than $10 million