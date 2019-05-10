City of Cape Girardeau looks to limit locations for medical marijuana facilities

Southeast Missourian

Medical marijuana dispensaries and cultivation and other associated facilities would be allowed in only a few areas of Cape Girardeau under restrictions drafted by city staff and recommended by the planning and zoning commission. Dispensaries would be allowed only in parts of four nonresidential zoning districts and not within 1,000 feet of existing churches, day cares, and elementary and secondary schools. The buffer distance also would apply to all other medical marijuana facilities. Cape Girardeau dispensaries would be allowed to operate from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. Cultivation and other marijuana facilities could operate around the clock. Planning commission members on Wednesday recommended the restrictions as the state readies to license medical marijuana facilities later this year. The final decision on local zoning rules rests with the city council.