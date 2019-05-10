Dongola man will go to prison for Child porn

A Dongola man is going to prison for Child porn production. Union County State’s Attorney Tyler R. Edmonds confirmed via email that 28-year old Chad Anthony Miller has been sentenced to a total of 32 years in Illinois Department of Corrections on 2 counts of Class X Felony Child Pornography. Miller will also serve 3 years to life of Mandatory Supervised Release and must register as a sex offender for life. Miller pled guilty to taking pornographic photographs of a child under the age of 13 at a Dongola residence in November 2018. Miller was arrested in February of 2019 following an investigation by Union County Sheriff’s Deputies with assistance of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and the victim was interviewed by the Two Rivers Child Advocacy Center in Anna.