Drug bust in SE Missouri

On Tuesday, May 7th, Cape Girardeau Police Department along with the SEMO Drug Task Force conducted a “knock and talk” after receiving a tip from a citizen which later resulted in a search warrant at a residence in Cape Girardeau. As a result, the following items were seized: Three firearms (one of which was reported stolen), 81 bags of cannabis infused edibles, 345 grams of marijuana, THC oils, 46 THC vape pen cartridges, 4 grams of Psilocybin mushrooms, various drug paraphernalia, and $16,509 in U.S. currency.

We would like to warn parents on the deceiving packaging of the cannabis infused edibles. This type of packaging could be very appealing to young children and could potentially cause harm to them if consumed. We encourage you to be aware of what your children may be bringing home – for their safety and the safety of your family.

Relating to this case, the following subjects were taken into custody:

Meekial Steele, age 23, of Cape Girardeau:

Class C Felony of Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Class D Felony of Receiving Stolen Property

Class E Felony of Unlawful Use of a Weapon

Bond has been set at $50,000 cash or surety.

Kenya Marshall, Jr., age 20, of Sikeston:

Class C Felony of Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Class E Felony of Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Class E Felony of Unlawful Use of a Weapon

Bond has been set at $75,000 cash or surety.

Timothy Brown, Jr., age 24, of Mounds, Illinois:

Class D Felony of Possession of a Controlled Substance

Class E Felony of Tampering with Physical Evidence

Bond has been set at $25,000 cash or surety.

The charges of the above offenses are merely an accusation and the defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

