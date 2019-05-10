Friday, May 10th, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Cops swarmed a San Diego building Tuesday when a man waved what appeared to be an assault rifle out of its window — only to discover it was a bong shaped like an AR-15.

Officers on patrol in the area of the residential Palms Hotel were put on high alert at 6:22 p.m. local time when a concerned witness “said they saw a guy pointing what appeared to be a rifle towards the officers” from a window.

Authorities immediately formed a team, set up a perimeter around the area, and stopped trolley traffic as they went up to the room to question and detain 22-year-old Justin Baxley and another woman who was inside.

But once inside the room, cops found the gold, gun-shaped glass bong inside a small refrigerator. The pot-smoking device “had a realistic hand grip similar to an AR-15 rifle.” Cops said that Baxley was charged with exhibiting a replica firearm in a threatening manner.

