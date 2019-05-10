Missouri Legislature Approves $29.7 Billion State Operating Budget

Undocumented immigrants are prevented from receiving in-state college tuition, under a 29-BILLION dollar state operating budget approved overnight by Missouri lawmakers. Springfield GOP State Representative Curtis Trent successfully urged his House colleagues to reject a budget committee’s recommendation that would have allowed it:

Trent says his southwest Missouri constituents oppose providing in-state tuition for undocumented immigrants. As for the overall budget, Senate Democratic Leader Gina Walsh says it FULLY FUNDS the school foundation formula and increases school transportation funding.