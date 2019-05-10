Sikeston residents WILL pay more for water

Sikeston Standard Democrat

Sikeston residents will see their water rates continue to increase each year through 2023. On Monday, the Sikeston City Council approved two future water rate increases that will go into effect in January of 2022 and January of 2023. In early 2018, the BMU developed a plan to support water system improvements by increasing water rates in phases— the first of which was implemented in January. The two approved increases complete the plan originally presented…