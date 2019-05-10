Southeast Missouri State University will observe summer office hours beginning Monday, May 13. Summer office hours for University offices will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Aug. 9. Regular business hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. will resume Aug. 12. Fall 2019 semester classes begin Aug. 19 at Southeast. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)