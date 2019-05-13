Gov. Parson speaks to SEMO graduating students

Southeast Missourian

Gov. Mike Parson emphasized the importance of investing in education and leadership during Southeast Missouri State University’s afternoon spring commencement Saturday at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau. 1,401 Southeast students received diplomas Saturday — 1,105 undergraduates, 268 master’s degree candidates and 28 specialist candidates. It was the first time since 2012 a Missouri governor delivered a commencement address at the university and it was Parson’s third appearance in Cape Girardeau in less than a year. Kevin Dickson, who chairs the management department in the Harrison College of Business and Computing, addressed graduating students in the College of Education, Health and Human Studies and the Harrison College of Business and Computing at the 10 a.m. ceremony.