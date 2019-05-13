Highway 74/Emerson Bridge over Mississippi River to be reduced for repairs

The Highway 74/Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge over the Mississippi River connecting Cape Girardeau to East Cape Girardeau, Illinois, will be reduced with a 12-foot width restriction as contractor crews repair the metal joint connecting Highway 74 to the bridge on the Missouri side. The work will take place from May 28 through Sept. 16. Contractors crews will repair the westbound lanes first, so head-to-head traffic will be shifted to the eastbound lanes, the release stated. Once completed, traffic will be shifted to the westbound lanes while the eastbound side is repaired.