Jefferson Elementary ‘Emerging Engineers’ chosen for international tech conference

Southeast Missourian

Five first- through third-grade students at Jefferson Elementary in Cape Girardeau have earned the opportunity to present new and original ideas for technology during the International Society for Technology in Education (ISTE) on June 26 in Philadelphia. A recently developed program at Jefferson — Emerging Engineers allows time for students to design, build and implement strategies through daily creation in the classroom. Jefferson Elementary STREAM specialist Kelley Branch says students seek solutions to problems with given, found or created material. Students selected for the June conference are Ele Newson, first grade; Aiden Bragg, second grade; Aiden Joyce, second grade; Cooper Seabaugh, third grade; and Gemma Dombrowski, third grade. To prepare the students for that setting, they first presented at Midwest Technology and Education Conference (METC) in February near St. Louis.