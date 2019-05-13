Missouri State Representative Rebecca Roeber is still recovering

The Missouri House Speaker says a state lawmaker who was seriously injured in March head-on collision will need to learn to walk again. Speaker Elijah Haahr (pronounced car) tells Missourinet that Lee’s Summit State Representative Rebecca Roeber (pronounced RAY-ber) continues to recover:

Roeber has been released from MU Health Care in Columbia, where she was transported after the crash. The March collision happened on Highway 50 in west-central Missouri’s Syracuse. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Roeber crossed the center line on Highway 50 and struck a second vehicle. Roeber chairs the House Elementary and Secondary Education Committee.