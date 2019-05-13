Monday, May 13th, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

After breaking up with her girlfriend this week, a Florida teenager posted several sexually explicit photos of her ex on Instagram, resulting in her arrest yesterday for cyber-harassment.

According to investigators, after 18-year-old Mariah Tillery and the victim broke up on Monday, Tillery uploaded “sexually explicit and private nude pictures of the victim.” Tillery “posted the pictures which display the victim’s nude body, and sexual acts in progress on Instagram to humiliate the victim.”

An investigator noted that the images, posted to Tillery’s Instagram account, “contain the victim’s personal, easily identifiable tattoos.” Tillery was arrested at a Tampa-area residence. She refused to answer police questions and was booked into the county jail on a misdemeanor sexual cyber-harassment charge.

