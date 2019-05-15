GOP redistricting plan stalls in Missouri after missed vote

(AP) — A Republican proposal to change a new constitutional amendment on redistricting has stalled in a Senate committee after not enough Republicans showed up to support it. Senate Fiscal Oversight Committee Chairman Mike Cunningham said Tuesday that the proposal failed on a 2-2 vote a day earlier when Democrats and Republicans deadlocked. Three other Republican committee members were not present for the vote. The measure which previously passed the House would ask Missouri voters whether to reverse key parts of the 2018 “Clean Missouri” amendment. That amendment directs a state demographer to draw state House and Senate districts after the 2020 census with “partisan fairness” and “competitiveness” among the top criteria. The new proposal would vest greater redistricting powers with a bipartisan commission, which handled redistricting after the 2010 census.