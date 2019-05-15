Silver endangered alert from Kennett

The Kennett Police Department has issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for 66 year old Kerry Wayne Thomas. He went missing adult from South Everett Street in Kennett, MO at 2:30 pm on (Tue) May 14, 2019. Thomas is a white male, about 5’05”, 180 lbs, gray hair, blue eyes, wearing an unknown color t-shirt, blue jeans, and gray tennis shoes with “Kerry” on the side. He is diagnosed with dementia. Kerry left on foot unknown direction of travel. He is on several medications and does not have them with him. If you have any information immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Kennett Police Department at 573-888-4622.