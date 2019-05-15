Some Farmland in Missouri’s Bootheel has been Underwater for 100 Days

A state lawmaker who serves on the levee board in southeast Missouri’s Caruthersville says a majority of farmland between the levee there and the Mississippi River has been underwater for more than ONE HUNDRED DAYS. Portageville State Representative Don Rone (pronounced like own) tells Missourinet that rain has been hurting most Bootheel farmers:

Rone says cotton farmers will probably have to replant, adding that farmers behind the levee will be late getting a crop in. He also says the flooding has caused 150-thousand dollars in damage to Caruthersville’s sewer system.