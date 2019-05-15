Water division work has closed a portion of West End Boulevard
Water division work has closed a portion of West End Boulevard between Butler and Wayne streets in Cape Girardeau, starting today (May 14) through approximately the end of this week, weather and unforeseen issues permitting. Detours will be in place, and drivers are asked to use caution near the work zone. The work being completed is a preliminary portion of the upcoming West End Boulevard project. Questions? Contact Public Works at 573-339-6351.