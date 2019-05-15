Wednesday, May 15th, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A nude man found playing basketball in a Florida park told police that “he feels playing naked enhances his skill level,” according to an arrest report detailing the hoopster’s bust for indecent exposure.

Responding to a call about a “white male who was not wearing clothing” inside Candyland Park in Longwood, an Orlando suburb, a patrolman discovered 29-year-old Jordon Anderson shooting hoops while unencumbered by any clothing.

When Officer William Humphries asked Anderson what he was doing, the suspect “stated he was working on his basketball skills and he feels playing naked enhances his skill level.” Anderson “was asked to put his clothing on and he complied.”

Since Anderson was in public “exposing his sexual organs,” he was charged with indecent exposure and booked into the Seminole County jail on the misdemeanor charge. He is locked up in lieu of $500 bond.