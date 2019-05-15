Woman on panel that would review complaints aided lobbyist

(AP) — A member of a state panel that would have reviewed college sex-discrimination cases such as her son’s sent her lobbyist husband related background information as he pitched changes to Missouri law that could help their son. Emails obtained through an open-records request by The Associated Press show Audrey Hanson McIntosh sent her husband examples of other state discrimination laws and Supreme Court case law. A bill sponsor has said lobbyist Richard McIntosh told him that his son was expelled from college for a Title IX complaint. Title IX bars sex-based discrimination in education, including harassment and assault. Hanson McIntosh serves on a panel that would hear appeals of sex-discrimination cases such as her son’s under the bill pushed by her husband. McIntosh has declined to comment when asked by AP about his son’s expulsion. He and Hanson McIntosh did not return AP requests for comment Tuesday.