Cape Public Library celebrates 10 years in new building; 140K visitors last year

The Cape Girardeau Public Library is 10 years old! User services supervisor Jean Martin says the library at 711 N. Clark Street has grown from a collection of 3,000 books to almost 90,000 books, media and other resources. Last year, the library received nearly 140,000 visitors who either checked out items, attended programs or made use of the several other public services. Overall, patrons checked out over 229,000 books, movies, CDs, audiobooks and eBooks. The library also offers a coffee bar. About 25 employees keep the day-to-day operations running at the library.