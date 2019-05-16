Doniphan Sex Offender Pleads Guilty to Federal Child Pornography Charges

A Doniphan man appeared in federal court in Cape Girardeau before U.S. District Judge Stephen Limbaugh, Jr. on Tuesday and pled guilty to one count of Possessing Child Pornography. Last November, law enforcement officials searched 44 year-old Dallas W. Wuesthoff’s home and seized various computers and electronic storage devices. Devices revealed numerous images of child pornography. Wuesthoff admitted downloading these images over the internet during his plea hearing. He has a prior conviction for Statutory Sodomy in the Second Degree. He will serve a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison. The maximum possible sentence is 20 years. Wuesthoff is scheduled to appear for sentencing on August 13, 2019.